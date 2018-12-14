SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Golden Child BO MIN to Halt All Activities Due to Health Issues
[SBS Star] Golden Child BO MIN to Halt All Activities Due to Health Issues

K-pop boy group Golden Child's member BO MIN will take a break from all group activities for the time being.

On December 14, Golden Child's management agency Woollim Entertainment announced that BO MIN will be unable to continue promoting with the group as he has been diagnosed with Influenza A.
Golden Child BO MINA representative from the agency stated, "Golden Child's upcoming fan signing events scheduled for December 14, 15, and 16 have been postponed."

The agency continued, "Golden Child member BO MIN has recently felt unwell, so he went to the hospital. He has been diagnosed with Influenza A, a highly contagious virus. As he needs some rest, we have decided to postpone the schedule because the health of our artist and fans is the top priority."
Golden Child BO MINThe agency also informed that the rescheduled dates for the fan signing event will be announced shortly.
Golden ChildMeanwhile, Golden Child is busy promoting 'I SEE YOU' from the group's third mini album 'WISH'.

(Credit= Woollim Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
