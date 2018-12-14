SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Spills How He Asked a Girl Out in the Past
[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Spills How He Asked a Girl Out in the Past

작성 2018.12.14 16:19
K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo revealed what he had said to his ex-girlfriend when he asked her out.

On December 13 episode of KBS' talk show 'Happy Together 4', Cha Eun-woo gave away some details on his school life and dating experience.

While talking about school life, Cha Eun-woo mentioned that his father disallowed him from dating anyone before he got into university.Cha Eun-wooCha Eun-woo said, "My dad didn't want me to date anyone before I was a university student. So, I made a promise with him."

He continued, "You know how the members of the school's broadcasting club are quite aggressive, right? Some girls from the club kept coming to see me. I felt uncomfortable and also thought I might break the promise with my dad if I became close to them."

He added, "So, I always ran away from them. Later, they called me rude and arrogant for my behavior."Cha Eun-wooThen, one of the hosts Jeon Hyun Moo commented, "I heard that you've dated a girl only once. Is that really true? Be honest with us, Eun-woo."

Cha Eun-woo answered, "It's true. I've honestly only dated a girl once. It was back in school."Cha Eun-wooAnother host Cho Se-ho asked, "Did you ask her out first? How did you let her know your feelings toward her?"

Cha Eun-woo responded, "Yes, I asked her out first. I really didn't know how to tell her how I felt. I just texted her one day asking, 'What do you think of me?'."Cha Eun-wooHe went on, "She texted back asking me the same question, so I told her, 'I like you.' We started dating after that day. We only dated for a little while though. I became busy after starting to train to become a K-pop idol and our breakup came to us all naturally."

Seeming completely into Cha Eun-woo's cute love story, the hosts and other guests smiled after listening to his talk.Happy Together 4Happy Together 4Meanwhile, Cha Eun-woo's group ASTRO looks forward to meeting its fans at an upcoming concert 'ASTROAD to Seoul: STAR LIGHT' that is to take place for two days from December 22.

(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Happy Together 4)

(SBS Star)  
