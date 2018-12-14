SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] JENNIE Gets Emotional Watching How BLACKPINK Members Supported Her Solo Debut
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] JENNIE Gets Emotional Watching How BLACKPINK Members Supported Her Solo Debut

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.14 16:01 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JENNIE Gets Emotional Watching How BLACKPINK Members Supported Her Solo Debut
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE got emotional seeing how her fellow members supported her solo promotions.

On December 13 episode of SBS' variety show 'We Will Channel You!', the members of BLACKPINK made a brief appearance near the end.

As the program features celebrities becoming a video creator, BLACKPINK also prepared a vlog content for the show.
BLACKPINK We Will Channel You!JISOO, ROSÉ, and LISA got footage of themselves in the car early in the morning at around 4AM, on their way to support JENNIE for her first 'SOLO' debut stage at SBS 'Inkigayo'.
BLACKPINK We Will Channel You!While JENNIE was busy with rehearsals and recording, JISOO was in the waiting room preparing drinks with stickers of JENNIE that she planned to give out to staff members. 
BLACKPINK We Will Channel You!JISOO said with a big smile on her face, "I'm going to hand these out and ask people to take good care of our JENNIE."

JENNIE, who was watching the footage for the first time in the studio, shared that she didn't know JISOO had prepared all that while she was recording.
BLACKPINK We Will Channel You!JENNIE got teary and said, "It was my first (solo) broadcast performance, so I wasn't able to take care of the members. It was so hectic."
BLACKPINK We Will Channel You!She added, "I was so thankful that day. I suddenly got emotional watching the footage from 'Inkigayo' and seeing my members supporting me."
 

(Credit= SBS We Will Channel You!)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호