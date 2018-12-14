[SBS Star] JENNIE Gets Emotional Watching How BLACKPINK Members Supported Her Solo Debut

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE got emotional seeing how her fellow members supported her solo promotions.On December 13 episode of SBS' variety show 'We Will Channel You!', the members of BLACKPINK made a brief appearance near the end.As the program features celebrities becoming a video creator, BLACKPINK also prepared a vlog content for the show.JISOO, ROSÉ, and LISA got footage of themselves in the car early in the morning at around 4AM, on their way to support JENNIE for her first 'SOLO' debut stage at SBS 'Inkigayo'.While JENNIE was busy with rehearsals and recording, JISOO was in the waiting room preparing drinks with stickers of JENNIE that she planned to give out to staff members.JISOO said with a big smile on her face, "I'm going to hand these out and ask people to take good care of our JENNIE."JENNIE, who was watching the footage for the first time in the studio, shared that she didn't know JISOO had prepared all that while she was recording.JENNIE got teary and said, "It was my first (solo) broadcast performance, so I wasn't able to take care of the members. It was so hectic."She added, "I was so thankful that day. I suddenly got emotional watching the footage from 'Inkigayo' and seeing my members supporting me."(Credit= SBS We Will Channel You!)(SBS Star)