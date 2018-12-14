SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO Members Reveal Their Lock Screen Images on Their Phone
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO Members Reveal Their Lock Screen Images on Their Phone

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.14 15:02 수정 2018.12.14 15:07 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO Members Reveal Their Lock Screen Images on Their Phone
The members of K-pop boy group EXO shared what kind of images they use on their phone's lock screen.

On December 12, SUHO, CHEN, BAEKHYUN, CHANYEOL, KAI, D.O., SEHUN, and XIUMIN of EXO sat down for a live broadcast a day prior to the release of their repackaged album.
EXODuring the live broadcast, the members were asked to share what kind of images they use for their phone's lock screen.
EXOEach member's lock screen revealed to be a perfect fit for each member, making EXO-L (EXO's fan club) burst into laughter.

SUHO: A self-portrait of Vincent van Gogh

CHEN: Default wallpaper

BAEKHYUN: His selfie

KAI: A picture that he took during his trip to Hawaii

SEHUN: A picture of the 'LOVE SHOT' flower that he took during filming

XIUMIN: The EXO logo for 'LOVE SHOT'

D.O.: Black wallpaper

CHANYEOL: His picture as the lock screen, a picture of the moon as his home screen
EXOMeanwhile, EXO dropped its repackaged fifth album 'LOVE SHOT' on December 13.

Check out the 'Love Shot' music video below!
 

(Credit= 'EXO' V LIVE, SM Entertainment, 'SMTOWN' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호