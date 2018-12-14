[SBS Star] EXO Members Reveal Their Lock Screen Images on Their Phone

The members of K-pop boy group EXO shared what kind of images they use on their phone's lock screen.On December 12, SUHO, CHEN, BAEKHYUN, CHANYEOL, KAI, D.O., SEHUN, and XIUMIN of EXO sat down for a live broadcast a day prior to the release of their repackaged album.During the live broadcast, the members were asked to share what kind of images they use for their phone's lock screen.Each member's lock screen revealed to be a perfect fit for each member, making EXO-L (EXO's fan club) burst into laughter.: A self-portrait of Vincent van Gogh: Default wallpaper: His selfie: A picture that he took during his trip to Hawaii: A picture of the 'LOVE SHOT' flower that he took during filming: The EXO logo for 'LOVE SHOT': Black wallpaper: His picture as the lock screen, a picture of the moon as his home screenMeanwhile, EXO dropped its repackaged fifth album 'LOVE SHOT' on December 13.Check out the 'Love Shot' music video below!(Credit= 'EXO' V LIVE, SM Entertainment, 'SMTOWN' YouTube)(SBS Star)