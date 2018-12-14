[SBS Star] JIN Shocks & Embarrasses JIMIN with His Overly-excited 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' Dance

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN was spotted getting too excited that he unexpectedly covered girl group BLACKPINK's hit song 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' on stage.On December 12, BTS was invited to attend an annual awards ceremony '2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards' in Saitama, Japan.At the end of the event, BTS members grabbed a camera to film themselves going around the stage to say goodbye to fans.When JUNGKOOK was holding the camera in his hand, he saw JIN coming towards his direction.So, JUNGKOOK decided to get a close shot of JIN and turned the camera towards JIN after getting closer to him.JIN noticed the camera, then started walking towards the camera like a model walking on a runway.As if he was not satisfied with this, though, he began dancing to 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' that was being played then.JIN's overly-excited mood led his body to move much more energetically than needed, which shocked JIMIN who happened to be right beside him at that time.After JIMIN saw JIN, he broke up into laughter while covering his face with his hand in shock and embarrassment.JIMIN looked at the camera in shock, then walked away from JIN.Meanwhile, BTS received four awards including the Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10, Favorite Music Video with 'IDOL', Favorite Male Dance Artist, and Worldwide Icon of the Year (grand prize) on this day.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'M2' 'Mnet K-POP' YouTube)(SBS Star)