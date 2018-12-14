SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Brings 'LOVE YOURSELF' Seoul Concert to Theaters!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS Brings 'LOVE YOURSELF' Seoul Concert to Theaters!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.14 14:12 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Brings LOVE YOURSELF Seoul Concert to Theaters!
K-pop boy group BTS' ongoing world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' is ready to hit theaters worldwide.

On December 14, it was announced that BTS' new movie 'LOVE YOURSELF IN SEOUL' is set to be released next month.
BTS'LOVE YOURSELF IN SEOUL' will be the very first concert-style movie to be shot with 'ScreenX-CAM' multi-projection technology.

The film will be offered not only in 2D, but also as a panoramic, fully immersive ScreenX experience.
BTSBTSThe concert was shot with 42 cameras in total, allowing the audience to feel as if they are in the middle of 'LOVE YOURSELF' concert held on August 25 and 26 in Seoul, South Korea.

Previously, BTS' first film 'Burn The Stage: The Movie' set a new record for music documentary films premiered in Korea by gathering more than 300,000 moviegoers.
BTS'LOVE YOURSELF IN SEOUL' is scheduled to premiere on January 26 in Korea, and is also expected to be released in ScreenX theaters around the world.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호