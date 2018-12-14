[SBS Star] BTS Brings 'LOVE YOURSELF' Seoul Concert to Theaters!

K-pop boy group BTS' ongoing world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' is ready to hit theaters worldwide.On December 14, it was announced that BTS' new movie 'LOVE YOURSELF IN SEOUL' is set to be released next month.'LOVE YOURSELF IN SEOUL' will be the very first concert-style movie to be shot with 'ScreenX-CAM' multi-projection technology.The film will be offered not only in 2D, but also as a panoramic, fully immersive ScreenX experience.The concert was shot with 42 cameras in total, allowing the audience to feel as if they are in the middle of 'LOVE YOURSELF' concert held on August 25 and 26 in Seoul, South Korea.Previously, BTS' first film 'Burn The Stage: The Movie' set a new record for music documentary films premiered in Korea by gathering more than 300,000 moviegoers.'LOVE YOURSELF IN SEOUL' is scheduled to premiere on January 26 in Korea, and is also expected to be released in ScreenX theaters around the world.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)