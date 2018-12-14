SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO D.O. Spreads Laughter Around the World with His Drawing of BAEKHYUN
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO D.O. Spreads Laughter Around the World with His Drawing of BAEKHYUN

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.14 13:32 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO D.O. Spreads Laughter Around the World with His Drawing of BAEKHYUN
K-pop boy group EXO's member D.O. drew a portrait of his fellow member BAEKHYUN, and it is making people laugh.

On December 12, SUHO, CHEN, BAEKHYUN, CHANYEOL, KAI, D.O., SEHUN, and XIUMIN of EXO gathered together for a live broadcast.EXODuring the live broadcast, the members started playing a drawing game in which they had let others guess the random thing that they drew.

First, SUHO began the game by drawing an ellipse lying sideways.

Although it looked more like a pizza dough from the side, SUHO revealed that it was an eel and CHEN somehow got it right.SUHOThen, the sketchbook was passed on to D.O.

After taking some time to think, D.O. drew a face.

The viewers of the live broadcast had no clue of who that was, but it did not take long for CHANYEOL to guess that it was BAEKHYUN.D.O.When you first look at the portrait, you will just laugh and say, "No, that just can't be BAEKHYUN!"

The more you look at it, however, you will find BAEKHYUN's facial features in the drawing, including his eyes that go down, defined jawline, hairstyle, and more.

D.O. only took seconds to draw BAEKHYUN, but he seems to have added a detailed touch.BAEKHYUNMeanwhile, EXO returned to the music scene with the group's repackaged fifth album 'LOVE SHOT' on December 13.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'EXO' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호