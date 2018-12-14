[SBS Star] EXO D.O. Spreads Laughter Around the World with His Drawing of BAEKHYUN

K-pop boy group EXO's member D.O. drew a portrait of his fellow member BAEKHYUN, and it is making people laugh.On December 12, SUHO, CHEN, BAEKHYUN, CHANYEOL, KAI, D.O., SEHUN, and XIUMIN of EXO gathered together for a live broadcast.During the live broadcast, the members started playing a drawing game in which they had let others guess the random thing that they drew.First, SUHO began the game by drawing an ellipse lying sideways.Although it looked more like a pizza dough from the side, SUHO revealed that it was an eel and CHEN somehow got it right.Then, the sketchbook was passed on to D.O.After taking some time to think, D.O. drew a face.The viewers of the live broadcast had no clue of who that was, but it did not take long for CHANYEOL to guess that it was BAEKHYUN.When you first look at the portrait, you will just laugh and say, "No, that just can't be BAEKHYUN!"The more you look at it, however, you will find BAEKHYUN's facial features in the drawing, including his eyes that go down, defined jawline, hairstyle, and more.D.O. only took seconds to draw BAEKHYUN, but he seems to have added a detailed touch.Meanwhile, EXO returned to the music scene with the group's repackaged fifth album 'LOVE SHOT' on December 13.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'EXO' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)