[SBS Star] IRENE Reveals the Behind Story of Her Recent Dance Swap with JENNIE

jennie and irene giving each others' choreo a little shoutout (2018) @RVsmtown pic.twitter.com/Af1TgX5Vpl — red velvet doing things (@rvdoingthings) 2018년 12월 8일

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's IRENE shared the story behind the recent dance swap on a music show with BLACKPINK's JENNIE.On December 13, five members of Red Velvet joined SBS LOVE FM's 'Kim Chang Yeol's Old School' as guests.During the radio show, DJ Kim Chang Yeol asked IRENE, "Your dance swap with BLACKPINK's JENNIE was a hot topic. How did that happen?"IRENE explained, "JENNIE suddenly asked me to teach her my choreography, so I taught her and asked why. She said the beginning of her 'SOLO' stage is freestyle, so she plans to use it there."She continued, "So I told her that I will also add her part into my free dancing part of our song 'RBB (Really Bad Boy)'. That's how we ended up switching the choreography."You can watch the clip of IRENE and JENNIE's adorable dance swap below.(Credit= SBS LOVE FM Kim Chang Yeol's Old School, SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment, 'rvdoingthings' Twitter)(SBS Star)