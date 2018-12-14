SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] IRENE Reveals the Behind Story of Her Recent Dance Swap with JENNIE
2018.12.14
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's IRENE shared the story behind the recent dance swap on a music show with BLACKPINK's JENNIE.

On December 13, five members of Red Velvet joined SBS LOVE FM's 'Kim Chang Yeol's Old School' as guests.
Red VelvetDuring the radio show, DJ Kim Chang Yeol asked IRENE, "Your dance swap with BLACKPINK's JENNIE was a hot topic. How did that happen?"

Red VelvetIRENE explained, "JENNIE suddenly asked me to teach her my choreography, so I taught her and asked why. She said the beginning of her 'SOLO' stage is freestyle, so she plans to use it there."

She continued, "So I told her that I will also add her part into my free dancing part of our song 'RBB (Really Bad Boy)'. That's how we ended up switching the choreography."
Red VelvetYou can watch the clip of IRENE and JENNIE's adorable dance swap below.
 
(Credit= SBS LOVE FM Kim Chang Yeol's Old School, SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment, 'rvdoingthings' Twitter)  

(SBS Star)
