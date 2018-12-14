[SBS Star] Han Ye Seul to Make Her Small Screen Comeback After the Medical Accident

Korean actress Han Ye Seul has marked her next drama project on SBS.On December 13, it was announced that Han Ye Seul confirmed her appearance as the female lead in SBS' upcoming drama 'Big Issue'.'Big Issue' will depict a story about 'Ji Soo-hyun' (Han Ye Seul), a smart editor with incredible connections which she uses to start off celebrity gossips.She once dreamed of becoming a reporter who delivered only the truth to her readers, but she ended up chasing after celebrities for gossips as a paparazzo, because that made her powerful.Han Ye Seul last worked on 'Children of the 20th Century' until November 2017, and so it will be her return in about a year.This drama will also come as meaningful to her as well as fans, as she has been taking some time off from work after the medical accident in April.Since Han Ye Seul is lauded for her characters with a lovely image in many romantic comedy dramas such as 'Spy Myung-wol' (2011), 'Birth of a Beauty' (2014), and 'Madame Antoine: The Love Therapist' (2016), a lot of drama-lovers are excited to see a different side of Han Ye Seul this time.'Big Issue' is expected to broadcast next February after 'The Last Empress'.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'han_ye_seul_' Instagram, SBS funE)(SBS Star)