[SBS Star] The Guardian Includes BIGBANG G-DRAGON & BTS JIMIN in '30 Best Boyband Members' List

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's G-DRAGON and BTS' JIMIN are the "best boyband members", according to The Guardian.On December 13 (local time), British newspaper The Guardian released its 'The 30 Best Boyband Members - Ranked!' list on the official website.Names of two K-pop sensations are found on the list―and that was no other than G-DRAGON and JIMIN.Ranked at #11, G-DRAGON is described as the member who, "is hailed by many as the king of K-pop, ushered in the era of the modern, multi-disciplinary Korean pop star," and "brought an alluring androgyny and edge to the band."The newspaper praised G-DRAGON's musical talent as a singer-songwriter, rapper, and producer, as well as his high sense of fashion as an entrepreneur and fashion icon.JIMIN landed on the list at #17―and the talented BTS member is praised for his "old school boyband sex appeal, accidentally showing off his abs during the gorgeous, slow-burn solo track 'Serendipity'."Other boy group members named on the list includes Michael Jackson (The Jackson 5), Justin Timberlake (N Sync), Harry Styles (One Direction), and more.(Credit= The Guardian, YG Entertainment, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)