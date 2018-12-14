[SBS Star] VIDEO: MINO Says That He Is Lost Without His 'FIANCE'!

K-pop boy group WINNER's member MINO is hopelessly and irretrievably in love with his 'FIANCÉ'.On December 9, MINO proved his potential as a solo artist by ranking #1 on SBS 'Inkigayo'.The title track 'FIANCÉ' of his first solo full album 'XX' is a hip-hop song that brought Korea's mega hit song from the '70s back to life―'A Girl at So-yang River' (literal translation).MINO has done the impossible with his title track, since he somehow managed to find the perfect recipe to make an exquisite cocktail using the two most contradicting genres of all time.Trot and hip-hop do not usually get along, but the electronic organ sounds throughout the song works as a bridge connecting those two and ties them up so spectacularly.The audience could probably sense how much efforts MINO put into his first solo album just by watching his stage; since every bit of his performance not only clicks impeccably, but also screams perfection.Check out MINO's jaw-dropping performance below, and watch the fiercest stage of the year!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)