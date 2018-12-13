[SBS Star] 2PM JUNHO & Jung So Min to Show Off Their Chemistry Again in a New Film!

K-pop boy group 2PM's member JUNHO and Korean actress Jung So Min have confirmed to star in a film together again.On December 13, it was announced that JUNHO and Jung So Min will be leading a new historical comedy film 'Gibang Bachelor (working title)'.'Gibang Bachelor' is about Joseon Dynasty's first-ever male Korean geisha 'Huh Saek' (JUNHO), who easily captures ladies' hearts, and a lovely woman with a progressive attitude named 'Hae Won' (Jung So Min) trying to find true love.After they were confirmed to star in this film, JUNHO said, "Most of all, I had so much fun reading the script. I also chose this project because this character has different kind of charms to the ones I've played in the past."Jung So Min commented, "'Gibang Bachelor' has a unique storyline. I think it's going to be a fantastic film. I'm really excited about it already."In fact, this is not the first time JUNHO and Jung So Min working together; they showed off a great chemistry in a comedy film 'Twenty' back in 2014.Many fans await to see another superb chemistry between the two stars in this upcoming film.Meanwhile, 'Gibang Bachelor' is planned to begin its production this month.(Lee Narin, Credit= JYP Entertainment, 'somin_jj' Instagram)(SBS Star)