SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 2PM JUNHO & Jung So Min to Show Off Their Chemistry Again in a New Film!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] 2PM JUNHO & Jung So Min to Show Off Their Chemistry Again in a New Film!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.13 18:18 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 2PM JUNHO & Jung So Min to Show Off Their Chemistry Again in a New Film!
K-pop boy group 2PM's member JUNHO and Korean actress Jung So Min have confirmed to star in a film together again.

On December 13, it was announced that JUNHO and Jung So Min will be leading a new historical comedy film 'Gibang Bachelor (working title)'.JUNHO and Jung So Min'Gibang Bachelor' is about Joseon Dynasty's first-ever male Korean geisha 'Huh Saek' (JUNHO), who easily captures ladies' hearts, and a lovely woman with a progressive attitude named 'Hae Won' (Jung So Min) trying to find true love.

After they were confirmed to star in this film, JUNHO said, "Most of all, I had so much fun reading the script. I also chose this project because this character has different kind of charms to the ones I've played in the past."

Jung So Min commented, "'Gibang Bachelor' has a unique storyline. I think it's going to be a fantastic film. I'm really excited about it already."JUNHO and Jung So MinIn fact, this is not the first time JUNHO and Jung So Min working together; they showed off a great chemistry in a comedy film 'Twenty' back in 2014.

Many fans await to see another superb chemistry between the two stars in this upcoming film.

Meanwhile, 'Gibang Bachelor' is planned to begin its production this month.

(Lee Narin, Credit= JYP Entertainment, 'somin_jj' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호