[SBS Star] BTS Gets Featured in the Blue House's Special English Calendar
[SBS Star] BTS Gets Featured in the Blue House's Special English Calendar

작성 2018.12.13
K-pop boy group BTS was honored to be featured in the Blue House's special English calendar for 2019.

On December 12, the Blue House―the executive office and official residence of the South Korean President, shared images of next year's special English calendar that was recently made.

The Blue House revealed that a moment from BTS' performance was chosen to be included in next year's calendar, which was made in the concept of 'Korea Bucket List'.The Blue House calendarBTS' image comes out as the first of 12 different activities to enjoy in Korea with the title, 'Go to a K-pop Concert'.

Next to BTS' image, it is written, "With its growing popularity, K-pop has become a new music industry trend, attracting many international fans."

It also says, "You can choose how and where to enjoy K-pop from a wide range of options such as a concert by your favorite band, or a music festival featuring many different singers and acts. You can also find provincial festivals or get free tickets to attend TV or radio music shows."BTSAccording to the Blue House, this special English calendar featuring BTS will be distributed to 180 diplomatic offices and Korean cultural centers around the world to promote Korea.

Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to attend SBS' year-end music festival '2018 SBS Gayo Daejun' on December 25.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'TheBlueHouseKR' 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
