[SBS Star] BLACKPINK's TV Commercial to Get Banned in Indonesia

A television commercial that features K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has eventually been banned in Indonesia.Recently, Indonesian locals have been demanding the government by registering a petition to ban BLACKPINK's commercial for an online shopping mall due to its "revealing outfits and seductive expression."The person who started the online petition wrote, "The advertisement is indeed inappropriate for Indonesian culture. Moreover, the commercial is oftentimes played in between children's programs."The petition has been signed by over 110,000 Indonesian citizens, while BLACKPINK's fans fired back and clarified that the members of BLACKPINK have no responsibilities for it.According to reports on December 13, the Broadcasting Committee of Indonesia has officially banned the commercial in 11 different broadcasting channels in the country.The shopping mall's brand manager stated, "We want to emphasize that our company always listen to our citizens' opinion to provide a better service. We will follow the government's regulations thoroughly."The manager added, "After discussing the matter with relevant parties, we have decided to broadcast a new commercial instead."Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is scheduled to hold a concert in Jakarta, Indonesia on January 20, 2019.