SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK's TV Commercial to Get Banned in Indonesia
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK's TV Commercial to Get Banned in Indonesia

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.13 17:20 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINKs TV Commercial to Get Banned in Indonesia
A television commercial that features K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has eventually been banned in Indonesia.

Recently, Indonesian locals have been demanding the government by registering a petition to ban BLACKPINK's commercial for an online shopping mall due to its "revealing outfits and seductive expression."
BLACKPINK Indonesia CommercialThe person who started the online petition wrote, "The advertisement is indeed inappropriate for Indonesian culture. Moreover, the commercial is oftentimes played in between children's programs."

The petition has been signed by over 110,000 Indonesian citizens, while BLACKPINK's fans fired back and clarified that the members of BLACKPINK have no responsibilities for it.
BLACKPINK Indonesia CommercialAccording to reports on December 13, the Broadcasting Committee of Indonesia has officially banned the commercial in 11 different broadcasting channels in the country.
BLACKPINK Indonesia CommercialThe shopping mall's brand manager stated, "We want to emphasize that our company always listen to our citizens' opinion to provide a better service. We will follow the government's regulations thoroughly."

The manager added, "After discussing the matter with relevant parties, we have decided to broadcast a new commercial instead."

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is scheduled to hold a concert in Jakarta, Indonesia on January 20, 2019.

(Credit= 'SHOPEE Indonesia' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호