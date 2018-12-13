SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Jehoon Sends a Snack Truck & Visits Jung Hae In at His Filming Site!
[SBS Star] Lee Jehoon Sends a Snack Truck & Visits Jung Hae In at His Filming Site!

작성 2018.12.13
Actor Lee Jehoon sent a snack truck and visited another actor Jung Hae In at his filming site.

On December 12, Jung Hae In shared a few pictures of a snack truck that was sent by Lee Jehoon to his filming site on his social media account.

In the picture, Jung Hae In stands in front of a bright sky blue snack truck that is written with supporting messages while holding a hot drink in his hand.Jung Hae InThe messages said, "I give my full support to Jung Hae In and all members of 'Yoo Yeol's Music Album' team. Stay strong until the end! From Lee Jehoon."

Along with the pictures, Jung Hae In wrote, "Thank you Jehoon hyung for sending us this snack truck and also coming all the way here to support me. I will definitely stay strong until the end!"Jung Hae InPreviously in November, Lee Jehoon posted a picture of him having a drink from a snack truck that Jung Hae In sent him while he was filming SBS' drama 'Where Stars Land'.

It is unknown how Lee Jehoon and Jung Hae In became close, since they have never worked on the same project together, but their supportive friendship is certainly putting a smile on many.Lee JehoonMeanwhile, Lee Jehoon looks forward to unveiling his new movie 'The Hunting Time' (literal title) before the year ends, and Jung Hae In's 'Yoo Yeol's Music Album' (literal title) is expected to premiere in theaters next year.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'holyhaein' 'leejehoon_official' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
