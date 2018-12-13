[SBS Star] Wanna One Lai Kuan Lin Shows Professionalism Despite Major Wardrobe Malfunction

K-pop boy group Wanna One's Lai Kuan Lin displayed his professionalism even after experiencing a wardrobe malfunction on stage.On December 12, Wanna One attended the annual awards ceremony '2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards (2018 MAMA)' held at Saitama Super Arena, Japan.On this day, Wanna One received Worldwide Fan's Choice TOP 10 award and dazzled the stage with its stellar performance.During Wanna One's performance of 'BOOMERANG', Lai Kuan Lin accidentally ripped his pants in front of thousands of audience at the venue.Despite the noticeable rip on the left side of his pants, Lai Kuan Lin showed no signs of distress and successfully delivered his stage with professional stage manners.Comments flooded online communities with praise, "He is so chill and professional!", "You must've been really shocked, but you completed the stage so well. Great job, Kuan Lin!", and many more.Meanwhile, Wanna One headed to Hong Kong to attend the last part of '2018 MAMA' on December 14.(Credit= Mnet 2018 MAMA)(SBS Star)