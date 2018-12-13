SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Did BTS J-HOPE Steal Harry Potter's Cloak of Invisibility?
[SBS Star] Did BTS J-HOPE Steal Harry Potter's Cloak of Invisibility?

작성 2018.12.13 14:19
K-pop boy group BTS' member J-HOPE's outfit is gaining attention for being incredibly invisible.

On December 12, BTS attended an annual awards ceremony '2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards' that took place in Saitama, Japan.

At the awards ceremony, BTS received four awards including the Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10, Favorite Music Video with 'IDOL', Favorite Male Dance Artist, and Worldwide Icon of the Year (grand prize).BTSWhile the viewers were watching the awards ceremony, they could not help but notice one thing whenever BTS came up on stage.

It was because it looked like J-HOPE's head was floating in the air.

On this day, J-HOPE was wearing an outfit that was patterned with white and pink bees.

Due to the lightening on stage, J-HOPE's outfit looked like he had put on a cloak of invisibility from fantasy novel Harry Potter on television.J-HOPEAfter noticing this, fans laughed out loud and commented, "Did he just go to Hogwarts and steal Harry Potter's cloak of invisibility while he was asleep or something?", "J-HOPE dressed in camouflage!", "I was going all emotional as my boys were continuously winning awards, then I suddenly burst into laughter when I noticed this! It's hilarious!", and so on.J-HOPEMeanwhile, BTS is scheduled to resume the Japanese leg of its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' on January 12.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'Mnet K-POP' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
