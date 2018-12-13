[SBS Star] YG Entertainment to Launch a Girl Group Through Survival Program

YG Entertainment is planning on debuting the next BLACKPINK.
On December 13, it was reported that YG Entertainment would be launching another survival TV program to debut a new girl group.
Currently, male YG trainees compete to debut as the members of a new boy group on the agency's survival show 'YG Treasure Box'.
The new program 'YG Treasure Box Season 2' (working title) is expected to have a similar format to the current program.
Rumors about YG Entertainment debuting a new girl group, supposedly "the next BLACKPINK", have been circulating in various K-pop communities since early this year.
Back in September, YG Entertainment stated that launching a girl group through a survival show is just one of the ideas that were under discussion.
The expected airdate of 'YG Treasure Box Season 2' is some time between January and February of next year.
(Credit= YG Treasure Box, YG Entertainment)
(SBS Star)
