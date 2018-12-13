SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Makes Donation & Delivers Coal Briquettes to Homes on His Birthday
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI spent a meaningful day on his birthday.

In celebration of his 28th birthday on December 12, SEUNGRI donated a large sum of money and delivered coal briquettes to homes.SEUNGRIAccording to YG Entertainment, SEUNGRI donated 100 million won (approximately 89,000 dollars) to ChildFund Korea―an international non-governmental organization in Korea working for the welfare of children, on the day of his birthday.

They explained that the money was part of profits from SEUNGRI's business 'AORI F&B', and will be used to financially support children in low income families with living expenses.

Last December, SEUNGRI made donation to help children in need as well.SEUNGRIIn addition to making donation, SEUNGRI took part in delivering coal briquettes to homes in Junggye-dong, Seoul.

Some employees at 'AORI F&B', K-pop duo JINUSEAN's member SEAN, and boy band FTISLAND's leader Choi Jong Hoon also participated in spreading warmth in the area.SEUNGRISEUNGRITogether, they successfully delivered 3,000 coal briquettes to homes.

On this day, SEUNGRI made a birthday cake with coal briquettes and had a small birthday party during a break.
 

Currently, SEUNGRI is given a round of applause for going out of his way to deliver coal briquettes on a cold winter day three years in a row.

Meanwhile, SEUNGRI will be meeting his fans for the last time before entering the military at 'THE GREAT SEUNGRI: FINAL IN SEOUL' on February 16 and 17.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'seungriseyo' 'ftgtjhc' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
