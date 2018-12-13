[SBS Star] Red Velvet SEULGI & WENDY Reminisce Their SM Trainee Days

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's SEULGI and WENDY shared their auditioning and training experience at their agency, SM Entertainment.On December 12 episode of JTBC's 'Let's Eat Dinner Together', Red Velvet's SEULGI and WENDY joined as guests.During the show, the two members of Red Velvet talked about how they became trainees at SM Entertainment.SEULGI said, "I got my start pretty young. I auditioned when I was in sixth grade of elementary school, and started my training in my first year of middle school."She added, "From a very young age, I always loved singing and dancing along to songs."On the other hand, WENDY spontaneously auditioned at SM Entertainment because her friend was going.WENDY said, "I'm usually the type of person to get extremely nervous, but I wasn't nervous at all (because it was a spontaneous decision). I sang R&B and soul version of Kim Gun-mo's 'Moon of Seoul'."Then SEULGI shared, "We were trained in singing as well as different styles of dance. The agency also teaches you how to speak Chinese, Japanese, and English."As one successful trainee-turned-superstar, WENDY gave advice to people who are pursuing their dreams, "Just remember, there is at least one person that believes in you more than you do. When I was in a slump, I told myself that I need to work harder and not give up, thinking that there is someone that believes in me."Meanwhile, Red Velvet recently made its comeback with the group's fifth mini album 'RBB' released on November 30.(Credit= SM Entertainment, JTBC Let's Eat Dinner Together)(SBS Star)