[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet Says It Is Poised to Tame 'RBB (Really Bad Boy)'!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet Says It Is Poised to Tame 'RBB (Really Bad Boy)'!

K-pop girl group Red Velvet apparently finds bad boys intriguing; not intimidating.

On December 9 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Red Velvet flaunted its charms and let the audience get a glimpse of its ambitious plan.
Red VelvetUntil Red Velvet's title track 'RBB (Really Bad Boy)' of its fifth mini album 'RBB', bad guys were always considered as a threat that girls better avoid and never get acquainted with since they have been nothing but a bad influence on them.
Red VelvetBut Red Velvet thinks of them as a growling kitty not a dangerous beast, and argues that the group can make them good using its powers.
Red VelvetThe look on the members' face and their moves on stage validates the fact that they are not just all talk but are truly ready to make their crush a 'RGB'―a really good boy.

Although the message Red Velvet tries to deliver throughout the song is already fascinating enough, what really gets the audience going is the group's energy on stage.
Red VelvetThe way the members dominate the stage is simply fantastic that makes the public watch their performance over and over again out of wonder.

Check out Red Velvet's captivating stage below, and find out how to tame bad boys instead of renouncing them!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
