[SBS Star] VIDEO: Wanna One Warms Fans' Heart Just Like 'Spring Breeze'
작성 2018.12.12 18:11 수정 2018.12.12 18:12 조회수
K-pop boy group Wanna One filled the stage with rosy promises.

On December 9 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Wanna One delivered the message of hope with 'Spring Breeze'.
Wanna OneSome say that people go through seven stages of grief―shock, denial, anger, bargaining, depression, testing, and acceptance―when saying goodbye to their significant other.
Wanna OneBut with Wanna One's heartwarming letter meant for its fans, they could just skip the first six stages and jump right into its last stage: acceptance.
Wanna OneAlso, the fact that Wanna One dedicated its first full album '1¹¹=1 (POWER OF DESTINY)' solely to its fans proves just how much the group loves them and shows its strong will to remember and appreciate all the love it received for the past year and a half.
Wanna OneA beautiful breakup could be a fairly new concept to everyone, but they might get acquainted with the idea and comprehend the complicated meaning behind it with 'Spring Breeze'.

Make sure to check out the video below, and let Wanna One guide you through a process of beautiful breakup.
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)  
