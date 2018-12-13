SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Suzy Moves Her Tenants by Being the Most Generous Landlady of All Time
[SBS Star] Suzy Moves Her Tenants by Being the Most Generous Landlady of All Time

K-pop artist/singer Suzy recently earned a new nickname―a nice landlady.

Recently, a media outlet 'SkyeDaily' stated that Suzy is getting a reputation as a kind landlady around her tenants thanks to the considerate and sweet gestures she has shown over the past couple of years.
SuzyBack in April 2016, Suzy purchased a building located in Samseong-Dong, Seoul for 3.7 billion won (approximately 3,278,078 dollars).

The building she bought is a mixed-use building that has both residential and commercial space, and has seven stories in total including two underground floors and five ground floors.
SuzyDuring an interview with 'SkyeDaily', one real estate agent who works near Suzy's building said, "When her tenants asked her to lower their rent, she did so right away after taking their situation into consideration."

She once even lowered the rent by 150,000 won (approximately 133 dollars) for a tenant who she brokered.

Thanks to her kind gesture, that tenant only had to pay 850,000 won (approximately 753 dollars) instead of the original rent of 1 million won (approximately 885 dollars).
SuzyAnother real estate agent added, "Tenants in Suzy's building tend to stay longer without any problem. I think it's because they don't experience much of a discomfort."

The agent continued, "Even though her parents are the one who is actually supervising the building, but they couldn't make such decisions without Suzy's consent."
SuzySuzy received a flood of compliments after moving the public with her considerate behavior.

Meanwhile, Suzy will make her small screen comeback with her upcoming drama 'VAGABOND', which will be aired in the first half of 2019.

(Kang Eunbee, Creidt= JYP Entertainment, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
