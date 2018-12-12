SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE & Red Velvet IRENE's Dance Swap Goes Viral Online
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's JENNIE and Red Velvet's IRENE showed off their strong friendship on stage in the cutest way ever.

Recently, fans noticed that JENNIE and IRENE switched their dance moves on stage.
 
Since both JENNIE and IRENE are busy promoting their new songs, the two idol stars made their appearances on a music show together.
JENNIE, IRENEIn her 'SOLO' performance, JENNIE began with holding V signs with her fingers that is quite different from the original choreography; which turned out to be IRENE's dance move from Red Velvet's 'RBB (Really Bad Boy)'.
JENNIE, IRENEIRENE was also seen inserting JENNIE's signature finger-to-shoulder move from 'SOLO' in the midst of her group's performance on the same day.

After JENNIE and IRENE's cute dance swap went viral, fans commented, "This video is my instant mood booster from now on.", "JENNIE x IRENE! Collaboration stage, perhaps?", "Their friendship is already well-known, but this is just so precious.", and many more.

Meanwhile, both BLACKPINK and Red Velvet are confirmed to join SBS' year-end music festival '2018 SBS Gayo Daejun' on December 25.

(Credit= MBC Show! Music Core, 'iyeriyou' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
