SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] RAIN to Launch Male Solo Artist & Multinational Boy Group
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] RAIN to Launch Male Solo Artist & Multinational Boy Group

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.12 15:35 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] RAIN to Launch Male Solo Artist & Multinational Boy Group
K-pop artist/actor RAIN plans to broaden his career path as a producer by launching two new K-pop acts.

According to reports on December 12, industry insiders revealed that RAIN is currently preparing a male solo artist to make his debut.
RAINThe source explained, "RAIN has continuously and is currently in search for people with passion and talent through auditions both inside and outside of Korea. He has also met with various representatives of broadcasting stations regarding this."
RAINIt was also reported that RAIN is in the process of launching a seven-member boy group that will include non-Korean members.

Another source said, "RAIN has shown his passion towards training juniors as a producer. With the upcoming solo artist and boy group, he will officially kick off the career as a producer."
RAINIn response to reports, RAIN Company stated, "RAIN is planning a global project to launch a male solo artist and a multinational boy group."

The company added, "The preparation began last year, and we are currently in the stage of internal planning. Their debuts are expected to take place in late 2019 or 2020."

(Credit= 'raincompanyrain' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호