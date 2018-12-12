SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Photos of Highlight Yoon Du Jun on His Day Off from Duty!
[SBS Star] Photos of Highlight Yoon Du Jun on His Day Off from Duty!

It looks like K-pop boy group Highlight's leader Yoon Du Jun made the most of his first military vacation.

Recently, the pictures of Yoon Du Jun on his day off from duty went viral online.
Yoon Du JunIn the pictures, Yoon Du Jun still looks dashing even though he is currently serving his national mandatory duty as an active-duty soldier.
Yoon Du JunHowever, his fans noticed something peculiar in the background of his pictures.

It turns out that the place he took the photos was the Independence Hall of Korea located in Cheonan.
Yoon Du JunYoon Du Jun reportedly spent his last day of his first military vacation on visiting the Independence Hall with his fellow soldiers.

Back in 2016, the Ministry of National Defense introduced a new system that allows soldiers to have one more day of vacation if they drop by the Independence Hall during their vacation.

The Ministry of National Defense decided to expand its beneficiary pool on May 2017, and applied this rule to all types of military forces including the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force.
Yoon Du JunIt appears that Yoon Du Jun wanted to exercise his right and honor the spirits of the independence fighters.

Meanwhile, Yoon Du Jun is expected to be discharged from the military on April 10, 2020.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'Highlight_AUent' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
