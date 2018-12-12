[SBS Star] INFINITE L Turns into a Guardian Angel in a New Drama?

K-pop boy group INFINITE's member/actor L (Kim Myung-soo) is in talks to join an upcoming drama as the male lead.According to reports on December 11, L is currently reviewing scripts of KBS' drama 'Dan, One Love' (literal translation).INFINITE's management agency Woollim Entertainment stated, "L has received an offer to join 'Dan, One Love', and is positively reviewing the role."If L accepts the offer, he will be taking on the role of an angel named 'Dan', an optimistic troublemaker.The drama depicts the unpredictable, fantastical romance between 'Dan' and 'Yeon-seo', a coldhearted ballerina.'Dan' must help 'Yeon-seo' to find the love of her life if he wants to return to heaven, but he ends up falling in love with her.Currently, actress Shin Hae Sun is confirmed to take the female lead of 'Yeon-seo'.Meanwhile, 'Dan, One Love' is expected to premiere in May 2019.(Credit= 'ifnt7' Facebook, SBS funE)(SBS Star)