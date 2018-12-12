[SBS Star] VIDEO: DAVICHI Kang Minkyung Beautifully Reinterprets BTS JUNGKOOK's 'Euphoria'

The female K-pop duo DAVICHI's member Kang Minkyung prepared a surprise gift for her fans―a cover of BTS' JUNGKOOK's solo track 'Euphoria'.On December 11, Kang Minkyung posted a video of her singing JUNGKOOK's solo track on her YouTube channel.Along with the video, she wrote, "A song I learned thanks to my friend who is an ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club). Love the lyrics and love the song. I hope you like it."In the video, Kang Minkyung is wearing comfortable clothes and singing while playing the piano.JUNGKOOK's 'Euphoria' was already known for its beautiful melody but when its beautiful melody met Kang Minkyung's pure voice, it provided a whole new level of satisfaction.Her version of 'Euphoria' gave off a completely different vibe compared to the original version, and reminded the listeners of a clear blue sky and cool and breezy summer nights.Also, Kang Minkyung added a subtitle at the bottom of her video to provide a better environment for the listeners to enjoy her cover.After she dropped her cover, her fans commented, "Please release this song.", "This is so different from JUNGKOOK's version but I love it.", "It sounds like a lullaby", and many more.Meanwhile, Kang Minkyung is confirmed to release a solo album in January 2019.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'iammingki' YouTube, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)