[SBS Star] VIDEO: DAVICHI Kang Minkyung Beautifully Reinterprets BTS JUNGKOOK's 'Euphoria'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: DAVICHI Kang Minkyung Beautifully Reinterprets BTS JUNGKOOK's 'Euphoria'

The female K-pop duo DAVICHI's member Kang Minkyung prepared a surprise gift for her fans―a cover of BTS' JUNGKOOK's solo track 'Euphoria'.

On December 11, Kang Minkyung posted a video of her singing JUNGKOOK's solo track on her YouTube channel.
Kang Min-kyungAlong with the video, she wrote, "A song I learned thanks to my friend who is an ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club). Love the lyrics and love the song. I hope you like it."

In the video, Kang Minkyung is wearing comfortable clothes and singing while playing the piano.
Kang Min-kyungJUNGKOOKJUNGKOOK's 'Euphoria' was already known for its beautiful melody but when its beautiful melody met Kang Minkyung's pure voice, it provided a whole new level of satisfaction.

Her version of 'Euphoria' gave off a completely different vibe compared to the original version, and reminded the listeners of a clear blue sky and cool and breezy summer nights.
Kang Min-kyungAlso, Kang Minkyung added a subtitle at the bottom of her video to provide a better environment for the listeners to enjoy her cover.

After she dropped her cover, her fans commented, "Please release this song.", "This is so different from JUNGKOOK's version but I love it.", "It sounds like a lullaby", and many more.

Meanwhile, Kang Minkyung is confirmed to release a solo album in January 2019.
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'iammingki' YouTube, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
