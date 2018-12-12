SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hwang Kwang Hee Shows off His Sense of Humor on the Day of His Discharge
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hwang Kwang Hee Shows off His Sense of Humor on the Day of His Discharge

Korean entertainer Hwang Kwang Hee has returned to civilian life after serving his national mandatory duty.

On December 11 episode of SBS 'Han Bam', Hwang Kwang Hee did an interview about his time in the military and shared his future plans.
Hwang Kwang HeeOn this day, Hwang Kwang Hee who was discharged from the military as of December 7 expressed his gratitude to people who came all the way to celebrate his completion of duty.
Hwang Kwang HeeWhen one reporter asked, "What do you want to do right now?", Hwang Kwang Hee replied with a big smile on his face, "I want to go on a trip."
Hwang Kwang HeeTo a question asking what he wants to eat the most, he answered, "I'm craving pizza and chicken."
Hwang Kwang HeeAlso, Hwang Kwang Hee sang few verses of girl group BLACKPINK member JENNIE's solo debut track 'SOLO' and added that BLACKPINK helped him get through the life in the army.

Hwang Kwang Hee wrapped up the interview, saying, "I will show you the fun side of me through various variety shows. I want to thank all of you with all my heart who waited for me."
Hwang Kwang HeeHowever, everyone at the site started to wonder because his car did not budge even after he got in the car.

It turns out that he was enjoying a piece of cake that his manger brought for him, and having a taste of civilian life.
Hwang Kwang HeeHe was so captivated by the taste of a delicious cake that he even forgot to leave and did a 'mukbang' in front of everyone.

Meanwhile, Hwang Kwang Hee will make his comeback with MBC's reality show 'Omniscient Interfering View'.
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Han Bam)

(SBS Star)   
