[SBS Star] GOT7 to Hold 5th Anniversary Fan Meeting Next Month
[SBS Star] GOT7 to Hold 5th Anniversary Fan Meeting Next Month

작성 2018.12.12
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] GOT7 to Hold 5th Anniversary Fan Meeting Next Month
K-pop boy group GOT7 is planning on holding a fan meeting to celebrate the group's 5th debut anniversary with its fans.

On December 11, GOT7's management agency JYP Entertainment announced that GOT7 is scheduled to hold its two-day fan meeting on January 5 and 6 at Jamsil Indoor Statium, Seoul.
GOT7The title of GOT7's upcoming fan meeting is 'GOT7 ♥ I GOT7 5TH FAN MEETING - Dreaming of a soccer king, fly GOT7', as the event holds a theme of a soccer game.
GOT7The official poster also features an arcade game-inspired image of a soccer stadium filled with audience and seven players that represent seven members of GOT7.

GOT7 recently made its comeback with a repackaged album '<Present : YOU> &ME Edition' featuring 28 different tracks led by the title track 'Miracle'.
GOT7The group is scheduled to embark on its Japan arena tour 'ARENA SPECIAL 2018-2019 Road 2 U' with concerts at Nippon Budokan, Tokyo on December 18 to 19.

(Credit= 'GOT7Official' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
