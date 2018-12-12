SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Red Velvet IRENE Entertains Her Fans with a Cute Habit!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Red Velvet IRENE Entertains Her Fans with a Cute Habit!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.12 10:45 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Red Velvet IRENE Entertains Her Fans with a Cute Habit!
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member IRENE has a cute habit when making a 'V' sign with her hands.

Recently, a few pictures of IRENE went viral in various online communities.

What caught the eyes of the public was this one dance move from the choreography of 'RBB (Really Bad Boy)', Red Velvet's new title track.
IRENEIn the pictures, IRENE was trying to make a V sign with her index and middle finger, but it seems like she failed to control her little finger since she was holding up her pinkie in almost every picture.

She was supposed to clench her fist except those two fingers but her little finger always sticks out as if it wants to join the party.
IRENEAccording to her fans, IRENE was not aware of her adorable habit.

Even though it turned out to be a force of habit, this unintended behavior of hers made her fans go wild.
IRENEAfter IRENE's cute habit was known to the public, her fans commented, "She wasn't aware of her habit? That's even cuter.", "Even her habit is adorable.", "Now all I can see is her finger."

Check out IRENE's most adorable habit yourself!
 
(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'Spinel CAM' 'KBSKpop' 'MBCentertain' YouTube, 'dotori_914' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호