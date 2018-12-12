[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Shows Support to Jung Hae In with a Coffee Truck!

Actor Jung Hae In expressed his thanks to Lee Jong Suk for sending him a coffee truck.On December 11, Jung Hae In posted photos of him posing in front of a coffee truck on his social media account.Along with the photos, Jung Hae In wrote, "Jong Suk sent a coffee truck for the hardworking cast and staff members of the film. Thank you so much, we will enjoy the treats!"He also shared photos of banners covering the truck, with witty messages from Lee Jong Suk such as, "Hyung, let's drink coffee instead of beer today.", "Enjoy a cup of coffee with handsome Hae In!", and "Dearest staff members, please take a good care of our Hae In hyung."Jung Hae In and Lee Jong Suk co-starred in SBS' 2017 drama 'While You Were Sleeping', and continued building their close friendship.Lee Jong Suk recently wrapped up his three-part drama series 'He Hymn of Death', while Jung Hae In is busy filming his upcoming romance movie 'Yoo Yeol's Music Album' (working title).(Credit= 'holyhaein' Instagram, SBS While You Were Sleeping)(SBS Star)