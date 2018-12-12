[SBS Star] BTS' 'DOPE' to Become the Group's Third MV to Reach 400M Views

K-pop boy group BTS' 'DOPE' music video hit the milestone of 400 million views.On December 12 at around 3:57AM KST, the music video for BTS' 2015 release 'DOPE' has surpassed 400 million views on YouTube.The music video is BTS' third music video to reach 400 million views, following 'DNA' and 'FIRE' released in 2017 and 2016, respectively.The electronic hip-hop track 'DOPE' was released in June 2015 as part of BTS' third mini album '花樣年華 pt.1'.Other than 3 music videos with 400 million views mentioned above, BTS has 4 music videos with 300 million views ('Blood Sweat & Tears', 'MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)', 'FAKE LOVE', 'Save ME'), 4 music videos with 200 million views ('Not Today', 'Boy In Luv', 'Spring Day', 'IDOL'), and another 4 music videos with 100 million views ('Danger', 'I NEED U', 'War of Hormone', 'Just One Day').You can watch 'DOPE' music video below.(Credit= '1theK' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)