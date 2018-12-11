[SBS Star] D.O. Says He Would Have Become a Chef If He Had Taken a Different Career Path

D.O. from K-pop boy group EXO revealed that he would have become a chef if he had not become a singer/actor.On December 10, D.O.'s press interview took place in Samcheong-dong, Seoul.First, D.O. talked about how he stepped his foot in the entertainment industry.He said, "I wanted to pursue my career in this industry ever since when I was young. I liked singing and imitating people. I just kept practicing singing, then got into SM Entertainment. Then, I was provided a great opportunity to become a member of EXO."After that, D.O. excitedly blurted out, "I would've become a chef if I hadn't become a singer/actor."D.O. explained, "Cooking is what I like the most after singing and acting. My love for food is so huge that I feel really happy when I cook."He went on, "I learnt a lot from my mother. Her food is amazing. I think I'm confident to say that my bean paste stew and boiled fish in soy sauce are good."Then, D.O. laughingly added that his fellow group members said his food was not bad.Meanwhile, D.O.'s upcoming film 'Swing Kids', where he turns into a North Korean tap dancer, is set to hit theaters on December 19.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, 'weareoneEXO' Facebook)(SBS Star)