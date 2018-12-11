SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 'Team BTS' Sweeps Awards at '2018 MAMA' in Seoul
[SBS Star] 'Team BTS' Sweeps Awards at '2018 MAMA' in Seoul

작성 2018.12.11
K-pop boy group BTS and its production team took four trophies home at '2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards (2018 MAMA)', although they did not attend the event.

On December 10, '2018 MAMA PREMIERE in KOREA' was held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, South Korea.
BTSAs the event was the first part of the three-part awards ceremony presenting awards to rookie artists who had debuted just recently, BTS did not attend the Seoul event.

The awards also being presented to those who put their utmost efforts behind K-pop artists; such as producers, choreographers, art directors, and so on.
2018 MAMAOn this day, choreographer Son Sung Deuk, the in-house performance director of Big Hit Entertainment won the Best Choreographer of the Year award.
2018 MAMAPdogg, Big Hit Entertainment's chief music producer won the Best Producer of the Year award, while the Best Art Director of the Year award went to MU:E, who directed BTS' 'FAKE LOVE' music video released in May.
2018 MAMAThe Best Executive Producer of the Year award went to Bang Shi-hyuk, the founder/CEO of BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment.

Meanwhile, BTS is attending the second and third events held in Japan and Hong Kong on December 12 and 14, respectively.

(Credit= 'bangtan.official' 'mcountdown' Facebook)

(SBS Star)      
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호