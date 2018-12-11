SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Opens Chatroom to Directly Interact with ARMY
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Opens Chatroom to Directly Interact with ARMY

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.11 15:15 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Opens Chatroom to Directly Interact with ARMY
K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK promised his fans to open a chatroom every Friday to communicate with them.

Recently, JUNGKOOK uploaded a series of posts on BTS' official fan community, and opened a chatroom that is open to a maximum of 20 people.

Then he uploaded a hint for the password, and fans who guessed the password correctly were able to enter the exclusive chatroom.

The lucky fans were able to have a conversation with JUNGKOOK himself, and the fans shared their experiences online.
BTS JUNGKOOKBTS JUNGKOOKBTS JUNGKOOKAccording to screenshots shared by the fans, JUNGKOOK said, "Talking to you guys, I feel like I'm not alone.", "Everyone, please don't get sick. Always stay healthy.", "I will always be by your side.", "If I ever become a grandpa, I would love to grab some drinks with ARMY..", and so on.
BTS JUNGKOOKHe also gave his fans a life lesson, "I can't just tell you to cheer up no matter what, but I do wish that you could find things that make you happy within the hard times you face."

At the end of the online chat, JUNGKOOK added, "I should do this more often," and said that he will open a chatroom every Friday from late night until the next morning.
BTS JUNGKOOKFans who missed their chance to interact with JUNGKOOK commented, "Jungkook, oh Jungkook... What did we ever do to deserve him.", "Count me in, please!", "Considering his hectic schedule, this is just wow. The sweetest golden maknae.", and more.

Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to attend '2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards' on December 12 at Saitama Super Arena, Japan.

(Credit= Online Community, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호