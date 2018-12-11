[SBS Star] 7 Actors Who Can Guarantee the Success of Their Drama

People sometimes call some actors a 'certified check' because they make every drama they film a huge success.The viewers gear up to keep up with every episode of their drama after seeing their name on the cast list and there is no better advertisement than that.For this reason, actors tend to be cautious and pay extra attention when joining a new project because the ability to choose their next work is considered just as crucial as their acting.Their drama can never see the light of the day no matter how many efforts they put in or how good their acting is if they fail to catch the eyes of the public.But these seven actors will never know the meaning of a debacle since they not only have a good eye, but also excel at bringing their characters to life.For the past few years, actor Lee Jong Suk has shown the most glowing achievements among actors who are in their 20s or 30s.Most of the dramas he joined attracted numerous viewers, were acclaimed for its quality, and helped him secure his position as one of the best actors of the nation starting from 'School 2013' to 'While You Were Sleeping' and 'He Hymn of Death'.Actress Seo Hyun Jin is a master of metamorphosis.Starting from a vicious villain to a mysterious celebrity, there was not a single role that she could not pull off.Recently, she is expanding her spectrum as a queen of romantic comedy with the drama 'Let's Eat 2', 'Temperature of Love', and 'Another Miss Oh'.Back in 2009, actor Lee Minho got his name out there with KBS' beloved drama 'Boys over Flowers'.The public assumed that he would have a hard time finding a next project since his character 'Koo Jun-pyo' in 'Boys over Flowers' was bit too impressive and stuck in everyone's head.However, Lee Minho succeeded in proving his power over Korea and even China with other dramas such as 'City Hunter', 'The Heirs', and 'The Legend of the Blue Sea'.Actor Park Seo Jun became every woman's ideal man, thanks to his good looks and spectacular physique.Also, he made consecutive wins with his drama 'Kill Me, Heal Me', 'Pretty Woman', 'Fight For My Way', and 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?' over the past few years.'Bbo-vely' or in other words, actress Park Bo Young is the nature's best antidepressant that anyone can find since everyone suddenly feels happy and fulfilled just by looking at her.For this reason, every drama she joined garnered incessant support from the public even before it was aired.The public is already wondering how she would bring happiness to their boring, mundane life after making a huge success with the drama 'Oh My Ghost', and 'Strong Woman Do Bong-soon'.If the word 'the ultimate boy next door' could be a human, it would be actor Park Bo Gum without a doubt.Park Bo Gum showed off his fairly-like beauty in many of his previous dramas such as 'Reply 1988' and 'Love in the Moonlight'.The first episode of his latest drama 'Encounter' drew a viewership rating of 9.4, and the production team were able to create yet another masterpiece with his help.Actress Park Shin Hye is a queen of romantic comedy.She always gives off a romantic vibe whether she is with Lee Minho from 'The Heirs' or Lee Jong Suk from 'Pinocchio'.Recently, she and her co-star Hyun Bin are showing off their chemistry in their new drama 'Memories of the Alhambra'.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'jongsuk0206' Instagram, SOOP Entertainment, JTBC The Beauty Inside, SBS funE, S.A.L.T Entertainment)(SBS Star)