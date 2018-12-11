SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] The Members of SISTAR Spend a Memorable Time Together
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] The Members of SISTAR Spend a Memorable Time Together

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.11 15:22 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The Members of SISTAR Spend a Memorable Time Together
All four members―HYOLYN, Kim Dasom, Bora, and SOYOU of disbanded K-pop girl group SISTAR gathered together for HYOLYN's birthday.

On December 11, Bora and HYOLYN shared some pictures from HYOLYN's birthday party on their social media account.

In the pictures, HYOLYN, Kim Dasom, Bora, and SOYOU closely next to one another in front of a huge window where they are able to get the scenic night view of the city.SISTARBora playfully wrote, "HYO dingdingdilidilidingdingding, happy birthday! You are going to be entering your 30s soon lol Wow!"

HYOLYN wrote, "Thank you so much, my angels! Happy birthday to me!"SISTARDebuted in 2010, SISTAR soon risen as K-pop's iconic sexy and talented girl group.

For many years, SISTAR dominated major domestic music charts with its songs and the group's hit songs include 'PUSH PUSH', 'SHAKE IT', 'Alone', 'Touch my body', and more.

Then in 2017, the four members decided to go their own ways, which disappointed a great number of fans.SISTARHowever, their reunion shows their great friendship despite the group's disbandment, and is making fans feel all delighted.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'borabora_sugar' 'xhyolynx' Instagram, 'officialsistar' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호