[SBS Star] 'High Kick' Cast WINNER YOON & Lee Jong Suk Reunite in 6 Years
[SBS Star] 'High Kick' Cast WINNER YOON & Lee Jong Suk Reunite in 6 Years

작성 2018.12.11 14:03
K-pop boy group WINNER's member YOON and actor Lee Jong Suk were captured together for the first time in six years.

On December 9, CEO of a management agency YG KPLUS uploaded pictures from designer Ko Tae-yong's wedding on her social media account.

One of the pictures caught the attention of many, as it was a picture of YOON and Lee Jong Suk together.YOON and Lee Jong SukYOON and Lee Jong Suk appeared in a popular sitcom 'High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged', which ended broadcasting in March 2012.

In the sitcom, the two stars showed off their amazing chemistry as best friends who frequently fought over small issues.YOON and Lee Jong SukAfter they wrapped up the drama, they continued building their friendship.

In July 2013, Lee Jong Suk even revealed the messages that had exchanged with each other.

That was when YOON made his debut as a solo artist, so YOON had messaged Lee Jong Suk to let him know that his songs had come out.

At that time, Lee Jong Suk replied, "I've already listened to them. I'm so proud that our Seung-yoon (YOON's real name) has finally made debut!"YOON and Lee Jong SukYOON and Lee Jong Suk most likely have kept in frequent touch after that, but fans were no longer able to see their friendship.

Six years later, they finally got to see YOON and Lee Jong Suk together.

Fans responded with comments such as, "Has it been six years already? Wow, time flies!", "They were both rookies then. Now, they are both superstars!", "It's so good to see them together.", and so on.

Meanwhile, YOON is gearing up for a comeback in December as WINNER, and Lee Jong Suk starred in SBS' recently-ended drama 'He Hymn of Death'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'eunkyoung_ko' Instagram, Me2day, MBC)

(SBS Star)   
