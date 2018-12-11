SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Block B P.O & WINNER MINO Spotted on Television 9 Years Ago!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Block B P.O & WINNER MINO Spotted on Television 9 Years Ago!

A video was found that showed P.O of K-pop boy group Block B and MINO of another boy group WINNER's friendship from high school.

Recently, one of the episodes of 'Infinite Girls Season 1' resurfaced online after fans discovered P.O and MINO in this episode.

The video showed students at Hanlim Arts High School playing some games against each other.
 

P.O came forward to play 'Who Can Eat a Lemon the Fastest?', and completed with another boy group MBLAQ's member G.O and previous member THUNDER.

This was when fans noticed MINO standing behind P.O, wearing a white padded coat.

Throughout the time P.O was playing the game, MINO watched him with a big smile and cheered for him.
P.O and MINOP.O and MINO have previously mentioned that they have been good friends since when they were in high school.

Currently, they appear in 'New Journey to the West Season 6', where they make the viewers laugh with their hilarious chemistry.
P.O and MINO(Lee Narin, Credit= 'pyojihoon_official' Instagram, MBC every1, tvN)

(SBS Star)    
