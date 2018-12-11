SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL & KAI Spotted at a Mall Filming 'The Return of Superman'
CHANYEOL and KAI of K-pop boy group EXO were spotted at a shopping mall in Seoul.

On December 10, a source from KBS' variety show 'The Return of Superman' informed that CHANYEOL and KAI are confirmed to appear on the show with professional soccer player Park Joo-ho's two children Na-eun and Geon-hoo.
EXO The Return of SupermanEXO The Return of SupermanOn the afternoon of the same day, the two EXO members were seen filming the show at COEX Mall in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

CHANYEOL and KAI could be seen adorably interacting with the two kids holding them in their arms.
EXO The Return of SupermanThis is the second time for CHANYEOL to appear on the show following his last appearance with BAEKHYUN in 2015, while it is KAI's very first appearance on the show.
EXO The Return of SupermanEspecially for KAI who is known for his incessant adoration for kids as seen in his social media posts of his niece and nephew, fans expressed their excitement to see them taking care of kids on TV.

They commented, "KAI would make a great father. Can't wait to watch their episode!", "CHANYEOL and KAI with kids? Couldn't get any better.", and many more. 
EXO The Return of SupermanEXO The Return of SupermanMeanwhile, EXO is scheduled to make its comeback with a repackaged album 'LOVE SHOT' on December 13.

(Credit= Online Community, KBS The Return of Superman)

(SBS Star)  
