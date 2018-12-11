SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Treats Fans to Drinks on His Birthday as a Surprise Event
Kang Daniel of K-pop boy group Wanna One treated fans to drinks on his birthday.

On December 10, Kang Daniel welcomed his 22nd birthday and decided to do something special for his supportive fans.Kang DanielOn the day of his birthday, Wanna One was scheduled to perform at '2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards (2018 MAMA)', which was held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza, Seoul.

At around 1PM KST, Kang Daniel posted a notice on the official website for fans.

The notice included two addresses with a comment, "I have prepared 200 drinks each in these two cafes. You will be able to pick your drink up from 2PM. I hope Wannable (Wanna One's fan club) will enjoy the drinks. Thank you."Kang DanielThe cafes were close to Dongdaemun Design Plaza, so there were many Wannables around.

Within minutes, they formed a long line in front of these two cafes.

The lucky 400 fans were able to receive drinks that Kang Daniel has purchased, but most of them had to walk back to the venue of '2018 MAMA' with empty hands.Kang DanielJust as when they thought they had no luck in life, one black van pulled over in front of them.

The window rolled down, and fans screamed in excitement as there was Kang Daniel in the van.

Kang Daniel greeted his fans, then apologized and explained that he initially wanted to rent a coffee truck, but he was not able to find a place for it.
 
This thoughtful and sweet gift by Kang Daniel is melting his fans' hearts.

Meanwhile, Wanna One's promotion with its very last album '1¹¹=1 (POWER OF DESTINY)' ended on December 9.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'dani_sunni' 'niel_kok' 'wannaone_twt' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
