[SBS Star] SHINee Sends off ONEW for His Enlistment

K-pop boy group SHINee members KEY, TAEMIN, and MINHO accompanied the group's leader ONEW on his way to the military.On December 10, ONEW has officially enlisted in the military.As he wanted for his enlistment to be done quietly, there were no official farewell event nor photos shared on the day.However, the members shared photos of all four of them together, taken just before ONEW's enlistment.Along with the pictures, they wrote, "Stay healthy everyone," with hashtags '#ShiningSHINee', and '#SHINee'.Not only that, photos of the members sending ONEW off for his service at the entrance ceremony was shared in various online communities.ONEW will be serving his mandatory military duty for 21 months as an active-duty soldier, and he is expected to be discharged on July 20, 2020.(Credit= 'shinee' Facebook, Online Community)(SBS Star)