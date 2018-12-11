[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIE Proves That She Is a Shining 'SOLO'!

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE stole the hearts of the public with the most beautiful stage outfit.On December 9 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', JENNIE mesmerized the audience with her irresistible beauty.For the past few weeks, JENNIE has presented her solo debut single 'SOLO' in many ways.She managed to demonstrate a perfect combination of sexy and cute almost every performance, but this was the first time for her to take her stage to the next level with a hint of elegance.The black floral bodycon dress and the black satin elbow-length gloves made her appear like a classy but powerful queen who is capable of anything.Also, JENNIE's transcendent performance teaches the audience a valuable lesson that one does not necessarily have to overreact or exaggerate their dance moves or their facial expression on stage to leave a fierce impression on the public.The song gets even more hypnotizing towards the end and when she says "I'm going slow-mo" in a calm but charismatic manner, it gives off the same energy and thrill as a new year's eve fireworks.Check out JENNIE's impeccable stage below and enjoy the holiday vibes bit early!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)