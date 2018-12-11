SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIE Proves That She Is a Shining 'SOLO'!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIE Proves That She Is a Shining 'SOLO'!

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE stole the hearts of the public with the most beautiful stage outfit.

On December 9 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', JENNIE mesmerized the audience with her irresistible beauty.
JENNIEFor the past few weeks, JENNIE has presented her solo debut single 'SOLO' in many ways.

She managed to demonstrate a perfect combination of sexy and cute almost every performance, but this was the first time for her to take her stage to the next level with a hint of elegance.
JENNIEThe black floral bodycon dress and the black satin elbow-length gloves made her appear like a classy but powerful queen who is capable of anything.
JENNIEAlso, JENNIE's transcendent performance teaches the audience a valuable lesson that one does not necessarily have to overreact or exaggerate their dance moves or their facial expression on stage to leave a fierce impression on the public.
JENNIEThe song gets even more hypnotizing towards the end and when she says "I'm going slow-mo" in a calm but charismatic manner, it gives off the same energy and thrill as a new year's eve fireworks.

Check out JENNIE's impeccable stage below and enjoy the holiday vibes bit early!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)  
