[SBS Star] Yoona & Nicolas Cage Meet as Talent Ambassadors for a Film Festival in Macao

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Yoona met American Actor Nicolas Cage in Macao.On December 9, Yoona posted a picture of herself with Nicolas Cage on her social media account.In the picture, Yoona and Nicolas Cage smile next to each other in front of the step and repeat at 'International Film Festival & Awards Macao'.Yoona is dressed in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder white dress while Nicolas Cage is wearing colorful suit that gives off a gentle vibe.They look happy to be attending such a big film festival as talent ambassadors.Seeming satisfied with her beautiful dress, Yoona shared other pictures of her wearing the dress as well.Back on November 8, it was announced that Yoona has been appointed as a talent ambassador for 'International Film Festival & Awards Macao' along with Nicolas Cage and Hong Kong actor Aaron Kwok.'International Film Festival & Awards Macao' had its opening on December 8 and will go on until 14.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'yoona__lim' Instagram)(SBS Star)