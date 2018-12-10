SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yoona & Nicolas Cage Meet as Talent Ambassadors for a Film Festival in Macao
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yoona & Nicolas Cage Meet as Talent Ambassadors for a Film Festival in Macao

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.10 17:34 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yoona & Nicolas Cage Meet as Talent Ambassadors for a Film Festival in Macao
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Yoona met American Actor Nicolas Cage in Macao.

On December 9, Yoona posted a picture of herself with Nicolas Cage on her social media account.

In the picture, Yoona and Nicolas Cage smile next to each other in front of the step and repeat at 'International Film Festival & Awards Macao'.YoonaYoona is dressed in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder white dress while Nicolas Cage is wearing colorful suit that gives off a gentle vibe.

They look happy to be attending such a big film festival as talent ambassadors. 

Seeming satisfied with her beautiful dress, Yoona shared other pictures of her wearing the dress as well.YoonaYoonaBack on November 8, it was announced that Yoona has been appointed as a talent ambassador for 'International Film Festival & Awards Macao' along with Nicolas Cage and Hong Kong actor Aaron Kwok.

▶ [SBS Star] Yoona Makes Korea Proud as She Becomes Talent Ambassador for International Film Festival

'International Film Festival & Awards Macao' had its opening on December 8 and will go on until 14.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'yoona__lim' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호