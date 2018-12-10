SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Super Junior RyeoWook Postpones Release Date of Solo Album Due to Health Issues
[SBS Star] Super Junior RyeoWook Postpones Release Date of Solo Album Due to Health Issues

작성 2018.12.10 17:22
K-pop boy group Super Junior's member RyeoWook has ultimately put off the release date of his solo album due to health concerns.

On December 10, Super Junior's Label SJ released an official statement announcing the postponement of RyeoWook's solo album.
Super Junior RyeoWookLabel SJ stated, "Hello, this is Label SJ. This statement is to notify you that the release of RyeoWook's second mini album 'Drunk on Love', which was expected to be released on December 11 at 6PM KST, as well as his showcase have been delayed."
Super Junior RyeoWookThe label explained, "RyeoWook traveled to Bangkok, Thailand on December 7 to attend 'MAYA International Music Festival 2018'. When he came back to Korea on December 10, he immediately visited a hospital due to a high fever. He has been diagnosed with a contagious influenza A, and doctors have advised him to be quarantined and get some rest."
Super Junior RyeoWookLabel SJ further informed that the release date of RyeoWook's new album has been rescheduled to January 2, and that the label will give an update for his showcase soon.

The label concluded the statement, "We have made this decision in order to protect our artist and to prevent possible situations at the showcase due to the contagious nature of the virus. We ask for the fans' understanding who have been eagerly waiting for RyeoWook's solo comeback."

(Credit= 'superjunior' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
