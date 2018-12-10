SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: MINO Delivers His Acceptance Speech with an Incredible Rap!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: MINO Delivers His Acceptance Speech with an Incredible Rap!

작성 2018.12.10
K-pop boy group WINNER's member MINO took the music show win acceptance speech to the whole new level.

On December 9 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', MINO's title track 'FIANCÉ' was announced as #1 of the week.

After MINO was given the trophy, he was asked to give an acceptance speech.

To everyone's surprise, MINO took out his phone from his pocket and began rapping.MINOIn his rap, MINO said, "First of all, Inner Circle (WINNER's fan club), you are my gift, my soul, and my everything. Our leader YOON, our HOONY, and JINU hyung, man I love you."

He continued, "Without our managers, stylists, staff members, Seung-hwan, and Hyo-jung, I wouldn't be here. Eun noona, CEO Joo-kyung, and my family. Eun-ji noona, stop crying. Go Hitech, go Crazy, engineers and songwriter hyungs."MINOMINO also mentioned Yang Hyun Suk, the head of MINO's management agency YG Entertainment, "Father Yang, he reached out to me when I was nothing. Now, I can put trophies in his hand."

Lastly, he added with confidence, "I have found an answer to repay everyone. I keep going and have no fear anymore. We've gotten 2019 in our hands. It will be great success, and it's happening with my team and Inner Circle."MINOOn this day, MINO stunned all the audience and other K-pop artists at 'Inkigayo' with his unique and interesting way of delivering an acceptance speech.

The great lyrics as well as MINO's rhythmical rap even without any beats in the background touched and amazed everyone.

MINO released his first solo album 'XX' on November 26, and the title track 'FIANCÉ' has been sweeping all major domestic music charts ever since its release.
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo/'WINNER' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
