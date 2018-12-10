[SBS Star] SUNMI Supports Her Younger Brother by Going to See His Exhibition!

K-pop artist SUNMI once again expressed endless love for her younger brother.On December 9, SUNMI posted pictures she had taken at her younger brother's graduating exhibition.In the pictures, SUNMI stands the middle of two of her younger brothers, who boast model-like long legs and slim body.The rest of the pictures were of her brother Lee Dong's beautiful exhibits with a comment, "Next to Dong's art work at his graduating exhibition. I'm so proud of him!"It is assumed SUNMI did not want to miss out on seeing her brother's graduation exhibition, because she went all the way to the venue despite the fact that she is carrying out hectic schedules as a popular K-pop artist every day.SUNMI's love for her younger brothers is in fact, very well-known.Previously, SUNMI revealed that she earns money to buy everything that her brothers want and need.She also mentioned that she video-calls them frequently.Meanwhile, SUNMI looks forward to meeting her fans in Hong Kong at '2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards' on December 14.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'miyayeah' Instagram)(SBS Star)