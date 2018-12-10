SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS Gets Involved in a Car Accident in Taiwan After Concert
[SBS Star] BTS Gets Involved in a Car Accident in Taiwan After Concert

2018.12.10
K-pop boy group BTS was involved in a car accident in Taiwan.

On December 10, it was reported that BTS members were involved in a minor car accident in Taiwan, where they were to perform.

According to Taiwanese media outlet ETtoday, the accident occurred on the second day of BTS' world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' in Taiwan.

The concert took place at Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium on December 9.BTSOne staff at BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment said, "BTS' cars collided with other cars when they were heading back to their accommodation after the concert."

The staff went on, "Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the accident and all seven members safely returned to their accommodation. No adjustments will be made to their planned schedules ahead."BTSETtoday continued to reveal that the accident occurred due to some overly-obsessive fans who followed BTS' cars.

However, this has not been clarified yet.BTSMeanwhile, BTS is set to perform at '2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards' in Japan on December 12 and Hong Kong on December 14.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'bts_bighit' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
