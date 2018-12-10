SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTOB Yook Sungjae Reveals His Personal Goal for 2019
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTOB Yook Sungjae Reveals His Personal Goal for 2019

2018.12.10
K-pop boy group BTOB's Yook Sungjae revealed that he aims to release a solo album next year.

On December 9 episode of SBS 'Master in the House', the four cast members set their personal goals for the upcoming year.
SBS Master in the HouseYook Sungjae broached to talk, "There is something that I've promised to myself."
SBS Master in the HouseHe then began to read a letter that he wrote to himself, "To Yook Sungjae. Next year, let's challenge yourself to release a solo album that you've always wanted to."
SBS Master in the HouseHe continued, "Also, let's prepare some congratulatory stage with that solo album when Son Ye-jin wins at a awards ceremony. Let's work hard next year, just like this year."
SBS Master in the HouseYook Sungjae explained, "I've done group promotions for the past eight years. Whenever I have to go on variety shows, dramas or even when I get the chance to sing by myself, I still feel a sense of fear first. It's all because I've been with my members more often than being by myself. Overcoming that sort of dread would be the biggest challenge for me."
 

'Master in the House' is a television show in which the cast spend time with masters of various fields in hopes of gaining knowledge and wisdom from them.

(Credit= SBS Master in the House)

(SBS Star)   
